MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday night on Middle Road, just south of Root Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Savannah McKibbin of Conneaut was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened around 8:43 p.m., as 30-year-old Zachary McKibbin, also of Conneaut, was driving his orange 2009 KTM 65 motorcycle northbound on Middle Road. Savannah McKibbin was riding behind him.
A 2009 red Jeep Patriot driven by Michelle Bishop, 40, of Springboro, Pa., also was traveling northbound on Middle Road when she struck the motorcycle from behind.
According to OHP, the motorcycle did not have its lights on at the time.
Troopers said the riders on the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. The Jeep came to rest on the road.
Zachary McKibbin was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pa.
Bishop was not injured in the crash, according to OHP reports.
The motorcycle riders were not wearing helmets or protective gear at the time of the crash, troopers said.
Monroe Township Fire Department assisted OHP at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
