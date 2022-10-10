CONNEAUT — City voters will get to decide the fate of a proposed increase to the city’s paving levy in November.
City council has previously approved a resolution to put a 4.75 mill, five year streets, roads and bridges levy.
That is a two mill increase over the city’s current 2.75 mill levy.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $166.25 per year.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said the cost of milling and filling a mile of two-lane road is approximately $1 million.
“We have about 234 miles of paved residential streets within the city of Conneaut,” he said. “So right now, we can pave about a half a mile in a year.”
The city has been aggressive in pursuing grant funds, but that money only goes so far, he said.
Fuel and asphalt prices have gone up, and the amount of material the city can purchase with the levy funds continues to decrease, Hockaday said.
“To even keep doing what we’re doing, we need to increase the size of the levy to absorb those additional costs, and frankly, we need to be doing more,” he said. “We know, just based on how much money we’re putting in it versus how much asset we have, that we’re not in a good position to keep our roads in a good condition.”
No one likes to ask for more money, but the $500,000 generated by the levy just isn’t enough, he said. The increased levy, if approved, would generate just over $964,000 per year, according to information from Conneaut Finance Director John Williams.
“It’s two extra mills, but it almost doubles the value of the levy, and the reason for that is it now folds in all that new valuation,” Hockaday said.
Hockaday said he’s hopeful voters will approve the levy.
“I would say one of the most common complaints is ‘when’s the road getting done,’ and the answer is when we have the assets to do it,” he said. “If you want better roads, you have to pay for them. There’s no magic bullet,” he said later.
Road maintenance goes beyond milling and filling and road reconstruction, and includes things like crack sealing, good drainage and stormwater control, Hockaday said.
“It’s all the other things that you have to do to maintain good roads,” Hockaday said.
