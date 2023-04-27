CONNEAUT — City leadership is asking voters to approve an increase in the city’s paving levy at the upcoming election.
A 4.75-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy will be before voters on Tuesday.
Councilman Terry Moisio, chair of the city’s public services committee, said the levy, which is an increase from the current 2.75-mill levy, is necessary to maintain all of the city’s roads, both paved and gravel.
“In order for us to maintain those roads, repair roads, we need this levy to pass,” he said.
The city administration is working to do better at improving roads using levy funds, Moisio said.
“I think we’re showing that by designating 12 streets for the paving season this year, looking at the most needed streets to be repaired, and then moving on to the others,” he said.
Moisio stressed the need for the levy, in the face of increased costs of asphalt and concrete.
“Labor costs have increased, labor shortages, so there’s all sorts of things that have affected the cost of repairing roads,” he said.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the city has 468 lane miles of road within its borders.
Concrete and asphalt prices increased significantly in the last year, he said.
“My concern is, should it not pass, the voters need to realize that our buying power is probably reduced by 50 percent in the current market,” he said. “So even us asking for a not even 50 percent increase ... that’ll largely just blunt the impact of inflationary costs.”
Hockaday said, apart from grant funds, the paving levy provides all the city’s funds for paving.
“It’s a tough issue, it’s a tough time to ask people for stuff, but I think people also need to realize the amount of assets the city has to take care of, and this is our dedicated capital fund for this,” he said.
Moisio directed city residents to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s website, which has a levy estimator that will let residents check and see how the levy would impact their property taxes.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $166.25 per year, a $70 increase over the cost of the current levy.
This is the city’s second attempt at passing the levy. In November’s general election, voters rejected the proposed increase, 1,705 votes against to 1,528 votes in favor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.