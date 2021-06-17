CONNEAUT — At a school board meeting on Wednesday, members of the Conneaut High School volleyball team spoke in favor of retaining coach Justin Sanford.
One of the items on the agenda was appointing Maureen Ritari as the head volleyball coach, replacing Sanford.
A number of players were present at the meeting, and spoke one after another praising Sanford’s character and coaching ability.
Allyson Tattrie, a volleyball player, said Sanford has become a better coach every year, and he is devoted to the team.
Sanford is a tough-love type coach, Tattrie said.
“He will be brutally honest, and if you’re not prepared for that, it can hurt,” Tattrie said. “I have experienced this honesty a few times, but looking back, it only helped me try harder to become the player I wanted to be.”
Sanford is devoted to the team, she said.
Tattrie said she doesn’t doubt the new coach is capable of doing the job, but she doubts the new coach will devote as much time and love to the program as Sanford.
“I think it is a shame to allow a policy to take away a job from a coach who has put in the time and effort over and over again, and has been there for every girl on the team for all the years he’s coached,” Tattrie said.
Lydia Jerina, another player, said the team is truly a family. Sanford taught Jerina more life lessons in four years of being her head coach than her last 12 years of school, she said.
Sanford fundraised extensively for the team, Jerina said.
She asked the board to think about what it would mean to the team if they replaced Sanford.
“We would not only lose the best coach we ever had, but unforgettable bonds, endless traditions, and not being able to live out our seasons through the rest of high school like we’ve been waiting to as we grew up through the volleyball program,” Jerina said.
Derricka Ballard said Sanford is caring, in and out of the gym. Sanford treats the team like his children, she said.
“I think that we should keep coach, because he is a great person,” Ballard said. “I don’t think there will be any other coach that could be him, or be anything close to him. He is just the best.”
Sanford is very qualified, Ballard said.
Stephanie Gill, a CHS alumni spoke in favor of Sanford.
“I’m a firm believer in not fixing anything unless it is broken, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enhance and build upon the foundation that is already there to make something stronger and better,” Gill said. “But when you completely start over, it does take time to rebuild, and something good or great can falter.”
After members of the public were heard, Board President Penny Armeni thanked everyone for coming.
“This is contractual, this is not something that was done to move a coach out,” Armeni said. “This is wording in a contract. All jobs are posted, and all employees and all coaches can bid for jobs, but we have to follow contract.” The board must follow the law, Armeni said.
“I want to say to all of you that in life, there are lessons,” she said. “There are so many times when things seem unfair to us. You’re young, you have a long time to find things that are unfair and things that are fair, but we learn from everything, and we learn from every person that touches our lives.”
The board passed the personnel resolution, including replacing Sanford as head coach, unanimously.
Board member Chris Bartone said no one is above the law.
“Life has rules, society has rules, careers and professions have rules, sports have rules, governments have rules,” Bartone said. “Nobody’s above following the rules, including school boards.”
