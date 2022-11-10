CONNEAUT — The city’s Veterans Day parade and ceremony will take place again this year, and without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2019.
Organizer Tom Batchelor said planning for the event has gone smoothly thus far.
“People have been asking, they want to be a part of it, that hadn’t even been a part of it before, like the D-Day Museum,” he said.
Depending on the weather, some D-Day Conneaut participants may bring some of their vehicles to the parade, Batchelor said.
“It’s not a very long parade,” he said. “It’s only a couple blocks from the American Legion over to the memorial, but we’re already talking about, in years to come, if it gets bigger, we might actually make the parade longer.”
He said he hopes the weather for the event, which takes place at the war memorial adjacent to City Hall at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, is pleasant.
The parade will leave the Conneaut American Legion Cowle Post 151 at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, and the ceremony will start at 11 a.m.
After the parade, the Legion will hold a luncheon for ceremony participants after the event, and the Conneaut Elks Club will host a dinner for veterans, who can bring one guest, Batchelor said.
The speaker at this year’s ceremony will be Jim Thompson, he said. “He was in the U.S. Coast Guard.”
Thompson said he has been asked to speak at the event a few times, but declined in the past.
Thompson served in the Coast Guard for four years, from 1968-72, he said.
He said he hopes to honor veterans at the ceremony.
“I’m sure that I’m like every other veteran, I’m proud that I served my country,” Thompson said. “I was in during the Vietnam era, but I did not go to Vietnam, but I did go where the Coast Guard sent me.”
He said he is proud of those who have served this country.
Batchelor said he and Denny Distelrath were asked to take over organizing the Veterans Day and Memorial Day events just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having new people take over organizing of the event helps get a new perspective on the event, he said.
“I hope we can build it up, where there’s a reason to make the parade longer and bigger,” Batchelor said. “My focus, personally, is, I don’t want this to be just a routine thing, that we’re just going through the motions, that you just get so used to it that it loses the importance of it.”
He said he wants to encourage youth to attend the event and realize how important it is.
“We want it to be an educational opportunity for them as well,” Batchelor said.
New Leaf United Methodist Church hosted a special service dedicated toward veterans on Sunday.
“The music, the service, the message, everything is going to be about veterans,” Batchelor said.
The Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission was also scheduled to attend the service.
