CONNEAUT — Smaller crowds at D-Day Conneaut doesn’t necessarily mean less work for the staff at Conneaut Township Park, home to the World War II re-enactment, officials said.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, fewer people will be allowed to visit the event. Attendance has been capped to a few thousand today and again on Friday and Saturday. In the past, the spectacle attracted tens of thousands over the three days.
But regardless whether 5,000 or 50,000 people descend on the park, preparations remain the same, said Gary Coxon, a park commissioner.
“We pretty much know what to do,” he said. “Whether we get to work half as hard [due to decreased attendance], I can’t say.”
Ticket-holders will find no park improvements in progress to detract from their enjoyment. Two big-ticket projects — repairs to a stone bridge that spans a small stream in the park and construction of a new concession stand/rest room building — are still in the planning and funding stage, officials have said.
The only potential bottleneck sits just outside the park on Lake Road (Route 531). A new culvert/bridge and adjoining walkway are under construction at a spot between two entrances to the park. Traffic is reduced to one lane through the work site and is controlled by a series of signal lights that have slowed the flow of vehicles.
Plans were to wrap up the work before Thursday, Justin Chesnic, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 4, said last week.
“The contractor is on a really tight schedule,” Chesnic said at the time. “We hope to reopen [the bridge] right before D-Day.”
That goal has been met. While traffic was still reduced to one lane and the traffic signals remained in place, the heavy equipment was removed and crews working in a light drizzle applied finishing touches to the project.
The Lake Road work is part of a two-year, multi-million highway improvement program that includes a complete rebuild of Route 20 between Parrish and Gore roads now underway on Conneaut’s west side.
Township Park has been the home to D-Day Conneaut since its launch more than 20 years ago. Organizers said the park’s wide Lake Erie beach and towering bluffs are remarkably similar to features found at the site of the real Normandy Invasion of June 6, 1944.
Work done prior and during the weekend does put a burden on park staff, Coxon said. D-Day Ohio Inc., the organization that stages the re-enactment, does pay the park board a stipend.
The event is a “two-edged sword” for the board, Coxon said. While a chore, the weekend is also an excellent promotional tool for the city of Conneaut and Ashtabula County, he said.
“It brings with it a lot of weight on a little park,” Coxon said. “But we do it for the city and the area. We’re supportive, but at the same time we’re protective of the park.”
Coxon said board members know D-Day organizers keep the park’s best interests in mind when drawing up plans.
“[D-Day Conneaut] is their baby,” he said. “We’re just the host.”
Betsy Bashore, chief executive officer of D-Day Ohio Inc., said on Wednesday there were a lot of helpers on Saturday and setup was slightly ahead of schedule.
Bashore asked visitors to the event to be patient and exercise common sense.
“We feel good about where we are, and we’re excited about seeing people this year,” Bashore said. “And our re-enactors are super excited, and our volunteers are very excited.”
BRIAN HAYTCHER contributed to this report.
