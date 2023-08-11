CONNEAUT — Groups in the city are pitching in to help get the area ready for this year’s D-Day Conneaut World War II re-enactment.
Park Superintendent Kevin Lemmo said park staff have been working on extra mowing and weed-eating since last week, and will start putting up electric panels and water vaults starting Monday.
“We usually try to keep (the park) nice anyway, but trying to make sure it’s even nicer, with all the people coming, and, any little, last-minute things, safety issues, anything like that that we can think of,” he said.
D-Day volunteers and staff do the majority of the work leading up to the event, but park employees move soccer nets and those sorts of things, Lemmo said.
“It’s cool to see everything here, all the re-enactors and the re-enactments, it’s kind of different and neat to see the whole park change over and stuff,” Lemmo said. “It’s definitely tiring.”
Park staffers take care of garbage for the event, which is a lot of work, he said.
Conneaut Port Authority staff help dig trenches in the beach for the re-enactment of the amphibious landing.
Bill Kline, Port Authority board president, said staff will do so again this year.
“The tanks that are coming as part of the re-enactment, those get parked on the sandbar, and in addition, we provide (D-Day Conneaut) with dock space on the public dock to allow for the Higgins boats, and there’s like three or four vessels that take people out for tours, ... and that all happens down at the public dock,” he said.
Kline said the Port Authority is happy to help.
“It means so much to the area businesses, and it’s an amazing re-enactment,” he said. “We play a small part in it and we’re happy to do so.”
