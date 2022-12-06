CONNEAUT — The concessions stand at Conneaut Township Park was demolished on Monday, to make room for a new concessions stand and bathroom.
Danny Sullivan, president of the Township Park Commissioners, said a new concessions stand and restrooms will be constructed a short distance away from the location of the previous concession stand and restrooms.
Work started on the demolition at about 9 a.m. on Monday, he said.
Orders have already been placed for some of the materials in the project. The hope is to have the new structure constructed by July, Sullivan said.
Construction is dependent on the weather, given the site’s proximity to Lake Erie, he said.
The project was delayed in 2021 due to the increase in construction costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan said.
“The cost of building everything has gone up dramatically,” Sullivan said.
The project will be paid for using funds from grants and the park’s levy, he said.
“We figured now, both financially and from a building aspect, the pricing, now’s the time to go,” Sullivan said.
The pavilion itself will not be demolished.
The park board recently signed a contract with VendRick Construction of Brookfield to construct the new building, at a price of $1.27 million. A 2019 estimate put the price of the project at $790,000.
Other projects are also in the works at the park.
Sullivan said the board has been working on a number of other projects, including the restoration of a bridge over Kelsey’s Run in the park.
Fundraising for that project has been taking place in parallel with the concession stand fundraising, Sullivan said.
“Our priority right now is the concession stand and the restrooms, but we’re also keeping an eye on the bridge,” he said.
Previously, park officials said the bridge, made of stone bricks, would have to be disassembled, the bridge deck repaired, and then rebuilt.
Sullivan said rehabilitating the bridge is more economical than constructing a new bridge in its place, and also preserves the historical bridge. The bridge was constructed in 1930.
The board is also keeping an eye on expanding the park’s boardwalk, and replacing sections of it where possible.
“We’re working on our five-year plan, and trying to continue to monitor that,” Sullivan said.
