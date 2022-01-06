CONNEAUT — Due to rising COVID-19 cases, students in the Conneaut Area City Schools will learn remotely from Friday, Jan. 7 to Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to a post to the district’s website from Superintendent Lori Riley.
The post was made on Wednesday afternoon.
“It was our hope that we would be able to stay in school, but feel it is necessary to make this change to provide ample opportunity to put the New Year’s surge behind us,” Riley said in the post.
Students will be instructed to bring home materials for remote learning, including laptops and other devices, today, according to the post.
The district will distribute food on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, according to the post.
“While we want our kids in school and know that remote learning is not ideal, taking this pause is necessary to help slow the spread and limit the number of quarantines,” Riley said in the post.
If parents have any questions, they should contact their children’s school, according to the post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.