CONNEAUT — Students in the Conneaut Area City Schools returned to class on Tuesday.
Conneaut High School Principal Stephanie Anservitz said the first day of classes were going well.
“It seems like we had a later start than most other districts, so it seems like we’ve been waiting a long time for them to come back,” she said. “But we’re glad to have everyone back today.”
Conneaut High School will be using new assessment tools to gauge how students are performing.
“We’re looking at those and the data they can provide us on where students are and where they need to be by the end of the year,” Anservitz said.
The school is also using a new program called LiveSchool.
“We have this software program that connects the students’ behavior in the classroom to a positive reward system,” Anservitz said. “So we think that’ll be a nice benefit for them, to see that their positive behaviors are being recognized and rewarded.”
This year, high school teachers also have access to Promethean panels, large touchscreens that teachers can use for lessons.
“I think it provides just a more engaging way to deliver lesson material,” Anservitz said. “It’ll allow the kids to get involved, too. They’re interactive, so the kids can come up. You can have multiple users on the panel at the same time. It syncs with the technology that we’re already using.”
They are more interactive for students than projecting a slideshow onto a screen, she said.
Conneaut Superintendent Lori Riley said things went well.
“I was in all the buildings this morning,” she said. “Just a few hiccups with bussing.”
The district was not updated on some changes of address, she said.
The district has a new transportation supervisor this year, Carly Strader, Riley said.
“Carly was a driver last year and made the transition to supervisor over the summer,” Riley said. “Carly knows the routes and many of the families and worked really hard to establish the routes early enough so adjustments could be made.
“Drivers had the routes last Monday and were able to drive them and work together to work out any issues that they saw. I am very happy with the teamwork displayed by the transportation department under Mrs. Strader’s leadership.”
The district’s custodial staff did a phenomenal job getting the buildings ready for the start of school, Riley said.
“I felt it was a great opening,” she said.
District leadership was pleased with the number of families who attended last week’s open house event.
“That normally would have been the week that we opened school,” Riley said. “I will be meeting with representatives of both unions ... to see their take and how they felt. I think we gave our families and our community a longer summer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.