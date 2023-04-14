Staff report
Conneaut High School Senior Harrison Cleveland has received the 2022 Franklin B. Walker All-Scholastic Award, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
Cleveland plans to major in health sciences/physicians assistant studies at Gannon University. He has a 4.0 GPA and is first in his class.
The All-Scholastic Award Program was established in 1989 by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association to recognize outstanding academic achievement, and one senior from each Ohio county is selected every year.
As part of the award, Cleveland will receive a $1,500 scholarship from the Ashtabula County ESC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.