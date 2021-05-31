CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021 at SPARC on Saturday afternoon.
Three students spoke at the ceremony, and praised their classmates for their hard work.
Senior Class President Kendall Farley was the first student to speak. Farley thanked the teachers, parents and guardians for their efforts.
Farley said as a grade schooler, she never would have thought she’d be giving a speech at graduation.
The members of the Class of 2021 shaped one another into the people they are today, Farley said.
“We’ve officially experienced our last of everything high school related, whether that be being a part of a sport, club, the band or choir,” Farley said. “We were able to see each other grow and mature.”
Farley said she is beyond proud of the Class of 2021.
Jozlyne Pape, another member of the Class of 2021, spoke about the experiences the class had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as an extended spring break turned into remote learning for the last quarter of the class’ junior year, Pape said.
This year, students were back in school with masks and social distancing, Pape said.
“Who knew that 72 inches could feel like miles?” she said. Even at graduation, students wore masks and distanced, she said. “Every day has been something new, both in a good way and a bad way,” Pape said.
James Vendetti, the last of Sunday’s student speakers, said adults were not lying to them when they said high school flies by.
The Class of 2021 had to learn from negativity and move on, Vendetti said.
Vendetti is proud of the entire class, he said.
“We had our ups, and we’ve definitely had our downs, but we did it,” Vendetti said. “So thank you to everyone, to everyone who helped us on the way, to everyone who believed in us more than we believed in ourselves.”
Conneaut High School Principal Timothy Neal opened the ceremony, and said the class left him at a loss for words. The Class of 2021 is a model of participation, Neal said.
“My hope for you is that you will reflect on your time at Conneaut High School with a smile, and recall the great memories you have made over the last four years,” Neal said.
Guest speaker Detective Taylor Cleveland shared a story about adversity with the seniors. Cleveland read the story of a pair of MMA fighters, one who had access to every amenity, and one who had to take care of younger siblings and work odd jobs to support his family. The story ended with the fighter who had to take care of his family winning.
Graduation was initially scheduled for Saturday, but was delayed due to weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.