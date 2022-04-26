CONNEAUT — District officials are seeking the renewal of the Conneaut Area City Schools emergency levy, first passed in May 2017.
Earlier this year, the Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to put a renewal of the district’s 4.25-mill, five-year emergency levy to voters at the May 3 primary.
Conneaut Area City Schools Treasurer Jackie Miranda said the levy will generate just over $1 million per year for the district, the same amount it collected when it was first approved by voters.
“So there’s no increase to the community on what they’ve been paying,” Miranda said.
The levy’s passage will provide a continuation of the district’s operating funds, Superintendent Lori Riley said.
“When we originally had to put it out there, it was coined an emergency levy, so because we have to renew it, we have to continue calling it an emergency levy,” Riley said. “But it continues to be essential to the day-to-day operations of our district.”
There will be another chance to pass the levy in November if it fails, Miranda said.
There was a great show of support from the community when the levy was first passed, she said.
More than 61 percent of voters cast their ballot in favor of the levy when it was introduced in 2017, according to election records.
“We are continuing to be fiscally responsible, and not asking for any more money,” Riley said.
Miranda said the district wants to work within the budget taxpayers have set.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 approximately $148.75 per year, and, because it is a renewal, would not raise taxes.
According to information from the district, the Conneaut Area City Schools have used stimulus funds to offer a number of electives for students from grades 7-12, and to reduce class sizes for students in kindergarten to sixth grade.
Additionally, the district has paid for improvements to parking areas, gymnasium bleachers, bus replacement and other things with the stimulus funds.
Riley said she appreciates all the support the district has received from the community.
