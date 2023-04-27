CONNEAUT — Voters will decide the fate of a two-mill continuing permanent improvement levy for the Conneaut Area City School district.
According to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections, the levy will be on the ballot for district residents in next Tuesday’s primary election.
A .5-mill levy that was approved by voters when the district constructed new schools more than two decades ago is expiring this year, and the district also has a 1.5-mill permanent improvement levy.
The proposed levy would replace the two separate levies. If the new levy is approved, the board has committed to discontinuing the collection of the last year of the existing 1.5-mill levy, Superintendent Lori Riley said.
A one-mill bond, which was used to finance new school construction, will also expire after this year.
Funds from permanent improvement levies can only be used for items and projects with a five-year or longer lifespan.
Riley said funds from the levy will allow the district to keep busses running, keep technology updated and keep buildings in good shape.
The levy will generate $443,000 per year for the district, treasurer Jackie Miranda said.
If approved, the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 per year.
“In the seven years I’ve been here, the Conneaut community has been very supportive of the schools, and we hope that that support continues,” Riley said. “And in turn, we have been very good stewards of the taxpayer dollars.”
