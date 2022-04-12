CONNEAUT — Last week, the Conneaut Area City Schools announced the release of its newly updated smartphone application.
District Director of Technology Brian Chase said the app is available from both the Apple and Android app stores.
“You can actually select a default school now,” Chase said. “Before it would kind of give you a default view and you had to go to the school you wanted.”
The school home screens will provide users with a calendar of events, cafeteria menus and news posts, Chase said.
Videos uploaded by the district can be watched through the app, he said.
“There is actually a new search feature also, for the staff directory, to easily find our staff members, depending on school,” Chase said.
Links to download the application can be found at the district’s website, www.cacsk12.org.
The district has had a smartphone app for about three years, but this is a new upgrade, Chase said.
The app has a user-base of 1,400 and growing, Chase said.
