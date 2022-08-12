CONNEAUT — Schools in the city will be safer after the district was awarded $200,000 in grant funds for school safety.
Each of the district’s four schools will receive $50,000 from the state for security upgrades. They are among the 1,183 schools that received funding through the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, according to a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office. The maximum amount per school was $50,000.
“With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, we want students, staff, and parents to know that we care about school safety, and we’re working every day to make sure that rural, urban, and suburban schools alike have the safety and security resources they need,” DeWine said in the statement. “Helping schools pay for important security improvements is just one component of our comprehensive school safety approach that also supports the mental wellbeing of our kids and the work of local law enforcement to prevent crime.”
The grant program was launched in 2021, with a $5 million appropriation from the General Assembly. In 2022, the grant program’s funding was increased to $100, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the release.
Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley said the bulk of the funds would be used for security doors and security cameras.
When the district did not receive funds in the first round of the grant, work was started on security upgrades to Lakeshore Primary School, she said.
“That was the oldest system, so regardless of getting the grant, we went ahead and started with improvements at Lakeshore already,” Riley said.
The district will have to re-apply for the funds, she said.
“We’re going to have to look at what was awarded, and meet with Officer Rose, and our safety committee, and the board, and evaluate our priorities,” Riely said.
Receiving the grant will reduce the impact of making needed safety improvements on the general fund, she said.
