CONNEAUT — A pair of district administrators briefed the board on items for the upcoming year.
Elizabeth Gillette, the district’s food service manager, presented to the board regarding the schools’ lunch programs.
Lunch prices did not change this year, and any students who would qualify for reduced lunches will instead get free lunch, she said.
Gillette said she will be sending out a letter to parents explaining the situation, and will be setting up a table at ever orientation to help explain the form to parents. Sample meals will also be available at the event.
Superintendent Lori Riley said the district is also enticing staff to eat at the schools.
Gillette said the teachers and staff are able to order lunch through the district’s cafeterias.
Teachers get the lunch menus a month ahead of time, and an adult lunch costs $4, she said.
The menu is the same for the teachers as for the student, she said.
Board member Russ Coltman said he appreciates that the food service is making food that kids are excited to eat.
“That’s an important part of getting kids willing and excited to come to school,” he said. “It’s not really spoken, but food is a motivator, and good food is a good motivator.”
District athletic director Joel Taylor spoke to the board about district athletics.
Wednesday night was the district’s first Chagrin Valley Conference middle school football game, and the first varsity game is scheduled for tonight, Aug. 17, he said.
A lot of learning will take place this year, as the district plays in the conference for the first year, Taylor said.
“There’s four divisions for the larger sports, football, basketball, baseball, softball,” Taylor said. Conneaut will play most of their games against the county schools in the CVC’s Lake Division. The other schools in the Lake Division are Edgewood, Jefferson, Madison, Geneva and Lakeside, with Perry participating in the division for basketball, he said.
Riley said she is excited that the district will get to play so many local teams.
The football stadium at SPARC also has a new scoreboard, he said.
“It has video capability,” he said. “We’re going to be learning how to operate the scoreboard as we go, also. So what you see on game one might not be the same as we see on our fifth home game, or next year.”
The price for home tickets, athletic passes and preferred seats have not changed, but they may in the future.
Tickets for away games will be $8 at the gate for Chagrin Valley Conference, Taylor said.
Students can pre-purchase tickets for $5, he said.
“You can also purchase tickets online,” he said.
Board Member Chris Brecht said senior citizens get free admission.
Board member Penny Armeni said if someone purchases a ticket online, they can bring a code up on their phone, which will be scanned at the gate.
Taylor said the district has among the best price for passes in the area, but he is not sure how long they will be able to maintain their current price.
“We are among the best priced, as far as the consumer goes, around,” he said. “I don’t know how much longer we can stay, because everyone else has raised their prices. The cost of putting on athletics has gone up. Officials cost more money than they have before, because we’re running low on officials. ... So all that is passed on to the school districts. But for right now, we’ve maintained the same prices for 10 years or more, at least.”
The commissioner of the CVC will take part in the coin toss at Thursday’s varsity football game.
There will be no charge for middle school football games, Brecht said.
Taylor said the season pass is the best deal around.
Brecht said he was pleased with the amount of media coverage of various games in the district.
In other business:
• Riley said preliminary report card data is out, and the district has questions about certain areas of the report.
“It’s very early, so it’s not in publishable form yet,” she said.
• The necessary documentation for the district’s proposed new permanent improvement levy has been submitted to the Board of Elections, Miranda said.
Miranda said this year is the last collection for the bond and the maintenance levy from the construction of new schools.
“We currently have a permanent improvement levy of 1.5 mills,” she said.
The board is asking to replace that existing levy and the expiring levies with a 2 mill levy, Miranda said.
If that levy is approved, the 1.5 mill permanent improvement levy will be rescinded, she said.
Miranda said the millage would be reduced, based on current tax levels.
