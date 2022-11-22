CONNEAUT — Staff at Conneaut’s four schools participated in safety drills throughout the day on Monday.
The day was a remote day for students, so that school staff could participate in the drills.
Previously, School Resource Officer Tim Rose said he wanted staff to have as little information about the drill as possible.
The situations at Conneaut High School, Gateway Elementary School and Lakeshore Primary school were the same, with a simulated active shooter, played by a Conneaut Police Officer, shooting their way through the front door and progressing through the school.
At Conneaut Middle School, the situation involved the shooter being buzzed into the school for an appointment with district administration.
Rose said the scenarios were things that could happen in real life.
In the three buildings where the scenario involved someone shooting their way into the building, no one heard the gunshots outside the building, Rose said.
After the drills, Rose met with school staff to talk through the drill and explain steps staff could take to make the building safer.
There are a number of safety issues that are in the process of being addressed, Rose said in a conversation with Conneaut Middle School staff after the drill at the school.
“Eventually, I would like to break off in small groups, to where I can give you a little bit of defensive tactics, a little bit of firearms [training], so that you can see what a ... pistol is like, or someone shooting toward you,” Rose said.
Threats could come from a wide variety of different places, he said.
“It’s hard to think that someone could carry that out on fellow students, fellow teachers,” Rose said.
He encouraged teachers to be aware of things that are out of the ordinary.
“That’s the difference of you getting up and saying ‘okay, I need to react and do something’ and not getting caught off guard,” Rose said.
Rose encouraged teachers to have their doors shut and locked when the class is in session.
“I know it’s an inconvenience, but it’s no different than paying insurance on your car or your house,” Rose said. “People generally go through their entire lives and never have a house fire or a tornado devastate everything they own, but you pay insurance religiously.”
Staff should report any malfunctioning equipment and door locks to the administrators, and be careful not to leave external doors propped open.
“It’s those simple little things,” Rose said. “Be cognizant of what’s left open, check your doors, check your things, when you can.”
Rose said there are a wide variety of potential scenarios that could happen.
Afterward, he said he received compliments on the drill.
“A couple of teachers said I really gave them something to think about, and that was pretty much my main objective here,” Rose said.
Superintendent Lori Riley said this will be the beginning of more awareness and training.
“We have a safety committee, so we’ll debrief with them, identify future trainings,” Riley said.
Community Counseling also met with school staff to talk about the trauma side of school safety, Riley said.
“I do want to thank Officer Rose, the Conneaut Police Department and the Conneaut Fire Department for everything they provided today,” Riley said.
She thanked Rose for always being on the lookout for the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.