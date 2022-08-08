CONNEAUT — After a successful musical last school year, fundraising is under way for the Conneaut Area City Schools’ theatre program.
Austin Blair, the drama instructor for Conneaut High and Middle schools, said “Seussical! The Musical” was a team effort.
“Due to the pandemic and everything, there really wasn’t anything in Conneaut for quite a while,” Blair said.
The show was open to students in sixth through 12th grade, he said.
“At the high school level, as of right now, there wasn’t a lot of interest,” Blair said. A lot of middle school students were enthusiastic about the event, he said.
“We had a lot of fun doing it,” Blair said.
Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley she was pleased to see the show’s success.
“We hope that that will encourage students to come and perform in the Conneaut theatre program,” she said. “I support Mr. Blair in his quest to bring students back to theatre.”
For the next few years, Blair said he plans to continue setting up theatre shows with middle school and high school students.
“My hope is, once the younger kids get up to the high school level, that we can actually split it, and maybe do a middle school show in the fall and a high school show in the spring,” Blair said.
Currently, the district is in the process of getting new lighting for the combination cafeteria/auditorium, Blair said.
“Ticket sales are only a fraction of what we need to run a theatre program,” Blair said. “With rights and licensing and costumes, everything that goes into it, it’s some money.”
Sponsorships, advertisements in programs and donations help alleviate the costs, Blair said.
The district is committed to improving the lighting in the theatre, Riley said.
“We are hoping that there will be others that want to come out and support the theatre program as well,” she said.
Anyone interested in donating to the Conneaut High School’s theatre program can email Blair at ablair@cacsk12.org.
“As of right now, we’ve only sent this out, my students and I, to local businesses, we haven’t done individuals as of yet,” Blair said. “So this is all still in the planning stages, here and there, but if anyone individually would like to donate, that would be fantastic.
“Everything goes to Conneaut Area City Schools,” he said.
The district administration is extremely supportive, Blair said.
“They want to see this program grow, and they’ve helped so much with what we have,” he said.
Putting together a show can cost more than $10,000, including rights, licensing and other costs.
“We’re trying to get theatre going in Conneaut,” Blair said. “It’s fantastic to have local arts centers around here. We have Arlene’s Broadway on Buffalo, Conneaut Arts Center.
“We want something here at the high school,” he said. “It’s for the kids that maybe can’t get those community experiences.”
Riley said she believes it’s important for students to find things to do outside of class.
“Not every kid pursues athletics, so whether it’s band or theatre or choir, we’re trying to give another opportunity for kids to pursue something outside of the classroom day,” she said.
