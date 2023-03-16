CONNEAUT — Superintendent Lori Riley and members of the Conneaut Area City Schools took an extended look at data regarding the district’s students at a meeting on Wednesday morning.
Riley has been working with the state, analyzing data about the district. The first focus area of the data was chronic absenteeism.
in the 2018-19 school year, one in three students in ninth and tenth grade missed approximately a month or more of school. The district’s chronic absenteeism was focused on just those grades, that year, Riley said.
“Post-COVID, 2021, except for grades three to five, at least one out of every three students missed a month or more of school,” she said. “In grades [kindergarten], nine and 12, it was almost one in every two.
“So when we think about, why aren’t kids learning how to read at Lakeshore, well if one out of every two kindergarteners are missing a month of school, when are they getting that reading instruction?” Riley said.
This is the first time the district has had access to this depth of data, Riley said.
The issue is not unique to Conneaut.
“Chronic absenteeism across the county is an issue, but I’m only worried about Conneaut,” she said.
Staff in the school buildings shared concerns about absenteeism with district leadership before they were informed about the data.
Riley said the district has more control over academics, and less control over absenteeism.
“But when we offer programs that kids want to come to school for, we have some control,” she said.
Analyzing the data will allow district leadership to provide plans for the various schools in the district, Riley said.
Board President Joan Norton said when she was in school, incentives were offered for high attendance rates.
Much of the data is skewed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Riley said.
“We did say, ‘if they have a sniffle, keep them home,’” she said. “Well, half of our kindergarten was kept home.”
Board member Russ Coltman said the district needs to find out what is causing district students to miss that amount of school.
Board member Chris Brecht said the monthly report given to the school board show attendance rates around 90 percent.
“That tells me that the majority of our students are in the buildings,” he said.
In other business:
• Riley said the district is starting work on bus routes for next school year.
There are concerns that some bus drivers may retire, which could require some modifications to walk zones around the schools.
“We’re having those conversations very early, much earlier than we have had in the past, because we’re concerned about maybe having to change some things, and how that impacts building start and end times as well,” Riley said.
She encouraged anyone who wants to be a bus driver to apply.
• Treasurer Jackie Miranda said the district has yet to receive a new school bus they ordered last spring, and have been told to expect a bus they ordered last month next year.
Because of those delays, Miranda recommended ordering a second bus this year.
The board approved the purchase of a new bus.
