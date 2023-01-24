CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education hosted a special meeting on Monday and took the first step to put a new levy on the May ballot.
The board has been discussing levy options for several meetings. The one-mill bond used to pay for new school construction is in its last year of collections. As part of the funding for new schools, district voters approved a .5 mill permanent improvement levy to be used to maintain the buildings. That levy is also in its last year of collections.
“We recognize that there’s still going to be an ongoing need to maintain these facilities, and giving up that half-mill would put us in a bad place,” board member Chris Brecht said.
The board is proposing placing a two-mill, continuing permanent improvement (PI) levy on the May ballot.
“If it is approved, we have a 1.5 mill PI levy that we would cease to collect,” Brecht said. “So we would replace three mills that are currently being collected with two mills. So the hope is that we can recoup a little bit of what we’d be losing to make sure that we’re maintaining these facilities, but also reducing the millage that we’re collecting and hopefully potentially saving people a little bit of money.”
If the levy does not pass, the district will still have two more years of collections for the 1.5 mill permanent improvement levy.
Brecht said what the board is proposing to voters would replace three levies collecting a total of three mills with a single two mill levy.
He said the board is not sure the exact amount the levy would generate for the district.
“Right now, the effective rate of what’s being collected is less than the three mills, and we don’t know what the valuations will be,” Brecht said.
Another special meeting will take place in the coming weeks to pass a second motion required to place the levy on the May ballot.
Permanent improvement levy funds can only be used for items or projects with a five-year, or longer, useful lifespan.
“Our main thought is buildings, but it could also be busses, technology, ... HVAC, roofs,” Brecht said. “We’re losing a half-mill that we’ve been using every year as it is. We’ve got to replace that, and this is just a way of consolidating that into one.”
