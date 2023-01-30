CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education approved a second resolution required to place a new levy on the ballot for the upcoming May primary election.
The two mill, continuing permanent improvement levy would replace the district’s current 1.5 mill permanent improvement levy, as well as a .5 mill permanent improvement levy that was approved as part of the district’s new building construction more than two decades ago.
“What the board is proposing to the voters is to condense those, if you will,” Miranda said. “What will happen is, with the resolution you’re passing today, to put in front of the voters, it will push out a two mill continuous PI levy, and the board will then forego the last two years of the collection of the existing 1.5 mill PI levy [if the two mill levy is approved]. This should hopefully be a win-win for the community and the voters.”
The levy will generate approximately $442,000 per year, Miranda said.
Based on current valuations, property owners in the district should see a decrease in taxes, she said.
Board Member Chris Brecht said the plan will give the district a little bit more money for maintenance, but still reduce how much taxpayers are paying.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 per year.
Funds from permanent improvement levies can only be spent on projects with a five-year-or-longer expected lifespan.
This is the last year for collections for the .5 mill levy, along with a one mill bond that paid for the new schools.
If the new levy is approved by voters, the board will pass a resolution asking the county auditor to cease collections of the 1.5 mill PI levy for 2024, Miranda said.
“So that, January 1, 2024, we’re starting fresh with the new levy,” she said.
