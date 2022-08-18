CONNEAUT — Members of the Conneaut School Board met with Outdoor Learning Center board members on Wednesday to discuss plans to build a pavilion near Conneaut Middle School.
Outdoor Learning Center founder Matt Crawford proposed building a pavilion at the OLC, located behind Conneaut Middle School, earlier this year.
“We had to research some things to find out specifically how we want to proceed with the pavilion,” said Conneaut School Board President Suzanne Bernardini.
District Treasurer Jackie Miranda said an email from Smolen Engineering laid out some requirements for the pavilion. The pavilion would be considered a commercial structure because it would be on school property, and so would require city and county zoning and construction permits, she said. Treated lumber would also have to be used for the structure.
Crawford said a local tree service has volunteered to donate trees for the pavilion posts, and a local person has volunteered to cut them to the proper dimensions.
Another person is offering to install the concrete pad, Crawford said.
The Outdoor Learning Center is also going to pursue grant funds from local foundations, he said.
“We’ve done real well applying for money through them,” Crawford said.
In addition to the discussion of the pavilion, Bernardini said, after speaking with the district’s legal counsel, the board would like the Outdoor Learning Center to fill out facility usage forms for events.
Every other group that uses school property fills out those forms, she said.
“It’s another step for you, but we’d like you to start to follow that, so that you’re in line with everybody else,” Bernardini said.
Bernardini said the district would like to put a usage agreement together between the district and the OLC.
She also recommended that the OLC look into acquiring an insurance policy.
“We did look into that at one time, and we were told we could not get that because we did not own the property,” Crawford said.
The insurance will protect both the OLC and the district, Board Member Penny Armeni said.
Bee hives at the OLC will also have to be removed, Bernardini said. The district’s attorney said they need to be removed due to the liability they create, she said.
In other business:
• At the board’s regularly scheduled meeting, immediately before the meeting with the OLC, the board approved an increase in pay for substitute teachers to $125 per day. Previously, substitutes were paid $100 per day, which increased to $120 per day after subbing for 45 days in a year, Miranda said.
The move brings the district in line with the Ashtabula and Geneva school districts for substitute teacher pay, she said.
The board also approved a motion allowing the district to continue utilizing people without a bachelor’s degree as substitute teachers.
• The district’s calendar for the upcoming school year was approved. The first day for students will be Sept. 1, with open houses taking place and students coming to their buildings to receive their laptops on that day. The first day of traditional classes will be Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.