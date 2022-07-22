CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education finished its tour of the area, hosting a meeting at Conneaut Fire Department’s Station 3 on Wednesday night.
Previous meeting this summer took place at Monroe Township Hall and Corpus Christi Parish.
Board President Suzanne Bernardini said the evening meetings were in response to requests from parents to hold meetings later, instead of in the morning on a weekday.
“Our little road trip experiment has been interesting, to say the least,” Bernardini said. “It was Mrs. Norton’s idea that we respond to parents and families who wanted to have evening meetings. Unfortunately, we didn’t have any better turnout with evening meetings than we do with 10 o’clock meetings in the morning, and so a reminder that next month, we will be returning to the high school and meeting at 10 o’clock.”
In other business:
• Before the start of the meeting, Superintendent Lori Riley gave board members an update on the district’s partnership with Community Counseling.
In addition to interacting with students during the day, Community Counseling staff is present when students are entering and leaving the building, Riley said.
“It’s an opportunity for them to be on site, to make connections with kids,” Riley said. “Those are not kids in crisis.”
“But they can identify kids in a crowd,” Board member Russ Coltman said.
Riley said Community Counseling staff being present at arrival and dismissal lets them see students in a different area, and lets them make connections.
“It’s a great resource for us, and it’s good for them, that they can see kids in their natural habitat,” Riley said.
• The board waived the district’s uniform supply fees for the upcoming school year. District treasurer Jackie Miranda said the board suspended them in 2021 and for the 2021-2022 school year.
“I think, at this point in time, the district can absorb those fees,” she said.
The district would still be collecting fees manually.
“Not only is suspending the fees helping our families, but it’s also eliminating some of the daily work on our administrative assistants, collecting those fees,” Miranda said.
• A joint school board and Conneaut City Council meeting will take place on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Conneaut High School.
• Miranda said the USDA will not continue to offer free meals for all students.
