CONNEAUT — Conneaut High School Principal Tim Neal and the Conneaut Area City Schools board of education discussed new graduation requirements for the Class of 2023 at a meeting on Monday.
The requirements were simplified in some ways, and made more difficult for students in other ways, Neal said.
The class of 2023 will have three broad requirements to graduate.
The first requirement lays out the required number of credits for graduation. The second is competency, which requires passing grades on exams in English II and Algebra I. There are also three alternative options for students who don’t meet those requirements, including one option for vocational school students, one for those who enlist in the military, and one for students who earn college credits in english or math courses.
The final requirement is to complete two of 12 seals, which include requirements of their own.
Board Member Chris Brecht expressed concerns that the class of 2023, who will be juniors at the start of the next school year, will have just two years to meet the new requirements.
Neal said that many students have already completed one or two of the seals. Students will also have written graduation plans, and will meet with the administration regularly, he said.
“It’s a requirement to meet with all students, in every grade level, and have a written plan,” Neal said. “So we’ll sit down with each student individually, talk about the different pathways, talk about the courses that they’ve taken or will take, and talk about how that looks moving forward.”
The plan involves checking what seals the students are planning to achieve.
The class of 2021’s graduation situation was also discussed at the meeting. Because of COVID-19, students could substitute final grades for a class for exam grades, Neal said. There is also the potential for the district to allow students who have met state graduation requirements but have not met local ones to graduate. Neal suggested making that decision later in the school year.
In other business:
• Superintendent Lori Riley said the district is in the process of planning for next year. She said it is possible that masks will still be required next school year, until all of the student population has been vaccinated.
The district has also discussed online classes with other districts and the Educational Service Center. Around 70 students said they were interested in continuing online classes, Riley said. She said the county districts may partner together to offer online courses for students who want to continue online learning after the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of teachers have requested transfers to different buildings or different departments, Riley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.