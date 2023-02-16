CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education was briefed on new curriculum, the calendar for the upcoming school year and real estate taxes at a meeting on Wednesday morning.
Keri Hayes, the district’s curriculum director, spoke to the board on a variety of issues regarding the district’s curriculum.
“We are looking at curriculum for early literacy, a K-5 adoption,” Hayes said. “We, as a team, came up with four publishers. Then the staff has received samples of those four publishers. They have dug into that curriculum to see how our standards align with the curriculum options that were sent to us. and then we are meeting with each publisher.”
Hayes said the district is seeking more consistency between grade levels.
“We want to get the feedback from the teachers, because they’re the ones that are going to be using it,” she said. “We don’t want to purchase something and then it just sits on shelfs.”
Hayes also gave the board some information about the district’s assessment testing. Students have progressed from where they were in the fall to a recent round of testing.
“(Students) are making that growth, and we’re seeing it, celebrating it with students,” she said.
A STEAM camp that first ran last summer will take place again this summer, Hayes said.
“(Last year,) each student was able to choose two sessions, they gave me about four, and I went through and scheduled and tried to give them their top two choices,” she said.
In other business:
• Superintendent Lori Riley presented the proposed 2023-2024 school calendar to the board.
Students will be back in the building on Aug. 30 if the new calendar is approved as is, Riley said.
“Overwhelmingly, the administration and staff likes the open houses that we do, where families have been coming in,” Riley said. “We’ve been doing it on one long day, and so we decided, next year, to break it up into two days.”
Starting on Aug. 30 would allow the district to ease students back into school with a three day week, after the summer.
Spring break will align with other county districts’ spring break, along with the spring break for Kent State Ashtabula, Riley said. It also lines up with Easter, this year.
The last day for students will be June 5, with the last day for teachers will be June 6.
The board will vote to formally approve the calendar next month, Riley said.
• Ashtabula County Auditor Dave Thomas spoke at the meeting regarding the upcoming triennial real estate valuation update.
The Auditor’s Office is currently studying sales data and market trends as part of a process that happens three years after the office’s full revaluation, Thomas said.
“Obviously, the real estate market has been very hot,” Thomas said. “We’ve seen transfers even come through our office this week that are twice our old value.”
The office does not know what the number will be yet, he said.
The district can expect some kind of change in their revenue next year, and residents can expect a bit of a change in their property taxes, but not necessarily as large a one as they are expecting, Thomas said.
