CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education approved a new contract with the district’s classified employees union at a special meeting on Monday morning.
The contract has a three-year duration, Superintendent Lori Riley said.
“I appreciate that we were able to work together with the union to reach a settlement before the end of the school year,” she said. “It’s one of the things that I value working in this district, is the cooperation we get from members of the classified association.”
Keith Troia, president of the union, said the union membership appreciated working with the district on the contract.
“We were happy to reach an equitable deal,” he said.
Board member Chris Brecht said the district is happy to reach a three year agreement.
Before approving the contract, board members met with the district’s legal counsel.
The board also approved contract changes for Joseph Gerics, changing his position from Lakeshore Primary School Assistant Principal to Conneaut High School Assistant Principal.
