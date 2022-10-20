CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education voted on Wednesday to upgrade lighting in the Conneaut High School cafeteria/auditorium.
The upgrade will cost just under $60,000.
Superintendent Lori Riley said the district received multiple quotes and spoke with the contractor to understand the cost.
“There was also a package for sound,” she said. “So we separated it out, we’re going to lights this round.”
Previously, the district had to rent lighting equipment for shows at the high school.
The current lighting in the cafeteria/auditorium is old and antiquated, board member Penny Armeni said.
The board that runs the lights is also obsolete, Riley said.
“We couldn’t even get the parts to run the board,” she said. The new system will be run using a tablet.
All of the old lighting will be removed and replaced with state-of-the-art LED lighting, Riley said.
“When there’s regular programming going on up there, we can just use regular lighting, and it’ll look nice,” Riley said. “It’s always so dark in the cafetorium.”
The lighting can also be used for concerts and other events when the stage is used.
The district has supported both the arts and athletics, Riley said.
“We tend to put a lot of our money into sports, and I like the fact that we are reviving theater here, that we’re reviving a lot of programming that just hasn’t been happening the last few years,” Armeni said. “And I think this is a real boost. It excites kids, there are kids that, they come to school because these are the types of things that they like.”
Board member Russ Coltman said the project helps build an environment where kids want to come to school. “That’s the first step, and I think it’s a very good first step,” he said.
In other business:
• A recent fundraiser for SPARC raised at least $8,000, board member Chris Brecht said. That total doesn’t include donations from various area businesses, online donations and brick sales, he said.
“So for a first year, incredible success,” Brecht said. “We definitely exceeded $10,000 for a fact. I don’t know some of these donations, but I know at least one of them will put us over the $10,000 mark.”
The total amount will be matched by an anonymous donor.
• Board President Suzanne Bernardini read a statement at the meeting clarifying that she will be residing in Conneaut until Dec. 31.
Bernardini previously announced that she would be resigning from the board effective Dec. 31, at which point she would move to Pennsylvania.
• The board approved snow plowing bids from True Finish Landscaping for $17,525 for Conneaut High School and Lakeshore Primary School, $125 per hour for the bus garage, and $14,100 for Gateway Elementary School and Conneaut Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.