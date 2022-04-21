CONNEAUT — Ninety-four students were approved for graduation at a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, pending completion of state and local requirements.
Conneaut High School’s graduation will take place on Saturday, June 4, at New Leaf Event Center.
Conneaut High School Principal Stephanie Anservitz said the senior parade will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. The parade will run from the high school to SPARC, she said.
“We’re hoping to promote that a lot to the community, so hopefully we can line the streets with a lot of people this year,” Anservitz said.
Anservitz said this year’s senior class is ambitious and outgoing.
Board President Suzanne Bernardini said Anservitz has participated in three different kinds of graduations since joining the district.
“The first year, she did the little private [ceremonies] in the gymnasium, last year, because of inclement weather, it went from Saturday to Sunday at the stadium, outdoors, and now we’re at New Leaf,” Bernardini said.
Each student will get six tickets for graduation, Bernardini said.
In other business
• Board meetings will be hosted at various community locations over the next three months, Bernardini said.
“Next month, we will be going to Monroe Fire Hall, that will be May 18,” Bernardini said. “June 15, we will be going to Cabrini Hall, and July 20 we will be meeting at Station Three.”
The work sessions will start at 5 p.m., and the meetings will start at 5:30 p.m., she said.
• District Treasurer Jackie Miranda spoke about the district’s levy renewal, which is on the May 3 primary ballot.
“It is a renewal of an existing emergency levy,” Miranda said. “So it will not change taxes for community members and property owners in the district.”
The levy will continue to generate the same amount of money, she said.
The community has always been supportive of renewal levies, Miranda said.
• Board member Chris Brecht said Junior Achievement will be at Conneaut Middle School for the Dairy Queen Innovation Challenge. A similar event was hosted at CMS several years ago, when students were allowed to create their own Blizzard flavor.
Brecht said some tweaks have been made to the event, and it will take place on May 25. After the event, a Blizzard Day will take place at the Conneaut Dairy Queen, where some of the students’ flavors will be available for purchase, Brecht said.
• The board approved an updated trio of policy updates, regarding title I services, parent and family participation in title I programs, and parent and family engagement.
Superintendent Lori Riley said the updates were recommended in 2018, but were not adopted at the time.
