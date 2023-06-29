CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education approved a variety of resolutions on Wednesday to close out the district’s fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
The board voted to amend appropriations, approve an amended certificate of estimated resources and authorize the treasurer to adjust appropriations to close out the fiscal year in a proper budgetary manner.
The board also approved temporary appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year.
District Treasurer Jackie Miranda said some districts choose to approve a full budget at the end of June, and others wait until a few months into the new fiscal year.
Lunch prices for district students will stay the same in the coming school year.
Miranda said the food service department uses a formula to determine whether or not a price increase is necessary, and the district found no increase was needed.
The cost for milk stayed pretty consistent, but prices for buns increased significantly, Miranda said.
The district only received bids from one company for milk and one company for bread, she said.
In other business:
• Curriculum Director Keri Hayes spoke to the board about a proposed new curriculum for reading, writing and math.
She said the proposed reading curriculum would be for students in kindergarten to grade eight, writing for grades two through five, and the math curriculum for third grade students.
The district is looking to adopt iReady curriculum for reading and writing.
Hayes said the district has been considering the i-Ready curriculum since August.
“We saw some report card data and knew that early literacy needed to be a focus,” she said.
A group of district staff vetted four different publishers, narrowed the options down to two, then took those two options to district teachers, Hayes said.
The district has already been using an i-Ready diagnostic, so the two items tie together well, she said.
Superintendent Lori Riley said when the district started searching for a reading curriculum, administrators would have likely picked iReady.
“We don’t use the curriculum, the teachers do,” she said. “And so it was a year process, because we wanted the people who use the curriculum to make the decisions. And that’s why it went from four different curriculums down to two, and they arrived at the same decision that we probably would have picked anyways. But we wanted to make sure that the teachers were vested in the decision-making.”
Riley said she is glad the district avoided purchasing big kits of things that simply sit on the shelf of a classroom or storage room.
It is important for teachers to have buy-in on the curriculum they will be using, Riley said.
Riley said samples of the curriculum will be available at the board office for the next several weeks, if any community members want to review it.
The board will vote on the curriculum next month.
• The board approved the first resolution necessary for putting a levy on the November ballot.
Miranda said the board previously expressed interest in putting the levy on the ballot again after voters rejected it in May.
The May levy would have replaced a trio of levies, two of which are expiring.
