CONNEAUT — The sandbar in Conneaut Harbor will be open to vehicles this year, Port Authority Board Member Bill Kline said. Lake levels are projected to be below where they were last year, which will allow vehicles to drive on the sandbar, Kline said. Kline said the fee for driving a vehicle out onto the sandbar will likely remain $5, but up to date costs will be posted on the Conneaut Port Authority’s website. The sandbar, located in the western corner of Conneaut Harbor, formed naturally in the area, and was initially considered a nuisance. In 2019, the sandbar was closed due to high water levels. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Erie water levels are three inches below this time last year, and four inches above where they were last month. Water levels were 17 inches above long-term averages for the week ending on March 18, but were 17 inches below the record high recorded in 2020. Water levels were 52 inches above the record low from 1934, according to the Corps of Engineers.
