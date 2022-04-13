CONNEAUT — City residents raised issues regarding Conneaut’s gravel roads during City Council meeting on Monday night.
Numerous residents spoke at the meeting, the majority of them residents of South Ridge Road East.
Albert Coccitto, a resident of South Ridge Road East, shared photos with council and said his family has spent $5,000 on front-end repairs for vehicles this year.
Coccitto said there is no crown in the road.
“During the wintertime, I had to call several times and see if I could get a salt truck out to the road because the water just laid there and there was about six inches of ice,” he said.
Coccitto said first responders would have issues making it down the road.
“It’s very, very, very unsafe,” he said. “Somebody’s going to get hurt.”
Coccitto asked how much money is budgeted for the city’s gravel roads every year.
Amber Joslin, a Middle Road resident, said there are significant potholes in the road.
“We live on gravel roads, and there’s no gravel,” Joslin said.
She recommended that council members attempt to drive down gravel roads at the speed limit.
“If you could just drive from Furnace [Road] to Route 7, you’d never do it again,” Joslin said.
Joe Polchosky, who lives on South Ridge Road East, said the gravel roads are 10 inches below the berms.
“The water just lays in the road,” Polchosky said.
The city is providing the Public Works Department with the wrong material on the roads, Polchosky said.
“I’m not blaming the workers out there, I’m blaming the people here not supplying them with the material to take care of that road right,” he said.
Council President Jon Arcaro said council will discuss residents’ concerns.
City Manager Jim Hockaday spoke to the attendees about the city’s paving budget.
The city has a 2.75-mill paving levy, 20 percent of which goes to gravel roads, Hockaday said. The levy generates about $480,000 per year, Hockaday said. About $72,000 per year has been spent on material for the gravel roads since 2015, he said.
Hockaday said there are about 21 miles of gravel roads in Conneaut, making up approximately 10 percent of the total roads.
“If you were going to put one inch of gravel across every square foot of road on that 21 ... miles, you would need $486,250,” Hockaday said. “That doesn’t include the trucking, the the labor or the fuel to apply it. So there is a massive material deficit for the southern roads.”
Almost all agencies that provide grants do not allow those funds to be used to pave gravel roads, Hockaday said.
Gravel roads are incredibly difficult to maintain, Hockaday said.
City Finance Director John Williams said the 2.75-mill levy was first approved 10 years ago.
“So our buying power has ostensibly not changed in over a decade,” Hockaday said. “Material costs, material prices, fuel costs have gone up by 20 percent this year alone. So our purchasing power as a community to serve the roads is declining precipitously.”
The city’s Public Works department could focus on one or two problem areas on gravel roads, but other roads would get less attention, Hockaday said.
“The pie’s this big,” Hockaday said. “We can cut the pie in different-sized slices, but that means that some get and then some don’t get, or some just get less. So that’s the balancing act that’s happening.
“But the problem is that the pie continues to shrink, because our tax base is staying the same, our levied amounts collect the same amount on an annualized basis, and then the cost of materials, fuel, gravel, so on and so forth, all go up.”
Councilman Terry Moisio suggested residents attend a public works committee meeting to discuss the issue further.
There are limited ways to generate enough money to be effective, Hockaday said.
Coccitto said residents of Underridge Road were previously told an assessment would take place to improve the road, but it was not done.
“How do we go about doing something like that?” he asked.
Hockaday said he could produce numbers for residents within a month, for various options.
Coccitto asked that gravel roads be graded more regularly in the interim.
A public works committee meeting will be scheduled soon to further discuss the issues.
In other business
• Council approved a union contract with the city’s firefighters. The contract is the last of the city’s contracts with union employees, Hockaday said.
The contract is substantially similar to the ones that have already been approved, Hockaday said.
The contract is effective from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2024.
• Council approved a ordinance to allow the county to collect bed tax funds for the city.
Hockaday said county would charge one percent of the city’s collections to collect the funds. The city collects between $20,000 to almost $30,000, he said.
“What this allows lodgers to do is to go to an online portal and pay both their city share and their county share in one spot,” Hockaday said.
