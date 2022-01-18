CONNEAUT — Moe Tanner did not think she would be able to decorate her house this year for her usual January police appreciation display, but the Conneaut Police Department stepped up to make the display happen.
Tanner said in previous years, she and her husband would set up lights and a banner in front of their house to show appreciation for police. Tanner said she didn’t believe she would get a chance to set up the display this year, though, after her husband died in November and she was injured in a fall.
“So one of the [Conneaut City] Council members called, Tom [Kozesky],” Tanner said. Fourth Ward Councilperson Thomas Kozesky arranged for the police to come over and set up the banner and lights, Tanner said.
“My husband would have done it, but it just didn’t work out this year,” Tanner said.
Tanner said Conneaut Police Chief Michael Colby arrived at her home with a pair of officers to help set up the display.
“I just couldn’t believe it, that they missed it,” Tanner said. “They missed seeing the banners and the blue lights. I never really thought people paid much attention to it, but apparently they did.”
At a City Council Meeting on Jan. 10, Kozesky thanked Tanner for continuing the tradition.
“This is a very good campaign, and everybody is encouraged to light a blue light, either a porch light or somewhere on their house,” Kozesky said.
Tanner said displaying blue lights and a banner is a way to show her appreciation for police.
“I figured, this way, I’m showing appreciation, and showing everybody we appreciate our police,” Tanner said. “It’s not like you can hand them a gift. It’s just something to do to let them know we’re glad they’re there.”
Tanner said she is planning to set up lights and a banner to show appreciation for EMS and firefighters, possibly in March. Tanner said she’d probably use amber lights for that month.
Tanner said she plans to have the lights and banner up until mid-February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.