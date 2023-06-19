CONNEAUT — The city’s special docket court has received final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court.
Conneaut Municipal Court Judge Nicholas Iarocci said the court received initial certification in January, and received its final certification earlier this month.
To be certified, representatives from the Ohio Supreme Court observed Renewal Court operations, he said.
“They were extremely impressed with how far along our program was,” Iarocci said.
There are currently nine participants in Renewal Court, with a maximum capacity of 25, he said.
“We have a great team,” he said.
He praised Renewal Court Stephanie Belconis, who served as the county’s felony drug court coordinator for 10 years.
“We have the ability to reach capacity immediately because of her incredible experience and knowledge she brings to the program,” Iarocci said.
Iarocci also thanked the rest of the Renewal Court staff and advisory committee members for the efforts to get the program certified.
“Specialized dockets offer an alternative to incarceration, and reflect a community’s belief in second chances,” Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy said in a press release announcing the certification of the court. “They focus on people who are willing to work to overcome the personal challenges that led to their involvement in the justice system. The court and community partners work together to supervise treatment, training, and support, providing local solutions to local problems under leadership of the local court.”
The court handles defendants with substance abuse and mental illness issues. Renewal Court is the third specialized docket court in the state that deals with both substance abuse and mental illness, according to the press release.
Iarocci said he is very excited by the program.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am for each and every Thursday morning when we meet,” he said. “I get to engage with the participants. I see lives changing dramatically in just the first few months, and I’m excited for the future of those who are in the program now, and those that will be in the program.”
Program participants have told Iarocci they have never experienced feelings of hope like they are experiencing from the program, he said.
“When I hear that, it gives me great joy,” Iarocci said.
