CONNEAUT — A proclamation was presented at a council meeting on Monday night, recognizing Oct. 23 to 31 as Red Ribbon Week.
According to the proclamation, alcohol and drug abuse has reached epidemic stages in the United States.
The National Family Partnership first sponsored Red Ribbon Week in 1988, according to the group’s website. The event is intended to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said one of the biggest things people can do is dispose of unused medications in to a dropbox, instead of flushing them or throwing them away. The Conneaut Police Department has a dropbox available around the clock for prescription drug drop-off, he said.
There is also a sharps disposal container in front of City Hall, Hockaday said.
“During the pandemic, if we thought our drug problem and opiate problem in Ohio was bad before, it’s at peak levels now, as people struggle with either economic distress, financial distress, social distress, mental health distress,” Hockaday said. “So we continue to see a lot problems. We see a lot of people struggling with addiction, and there are resources out there.
“If anybody wants help, they can certainly call my office. They can certainly reach out to our police department, they can reach out to the fire department. We’re here to provide resources for anybody that would want those resources.”
In other business:
• Hockaday said work on Chestnut Street could be completed this week, weather permitting. A valve just outside the work zone is broken and will be fixed, he said. Hockaday said the intention is to pave the closed section of Chestnut Street Wednesday and Thursday, if the weather cooperates.
Work on Route 20 between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza still had a number of steps that must be completed before the project is finished and the road can be opened to traffic in both directions, Hockaday said. Currently, the road is restricted to eastbound traffic only.
According to ODOT, that section of Route 20 is scheduled to be reopened to westbound traffic in early November.
• Conneaut’s trash pickup zones, created by an ordinance that passed in September, went into effect this week. “I think, for the most part, it’s gone relatively smoothly,” Hockaday said. He encouraged residents to call his office if they have issues with a hauler.
The ordinance splits the city into three zones. Each zone is assigned a day of the week for trash pickup. Conneaut residents who live north of Route 20 will have their trash picked up on Mondays. Residents living south of Route 20 and west of Route 7 will have their trash picked up on Tuesdays, and residents living south of Route 20 and east of Route 7 will have their trash picked up on Wednesdays.
