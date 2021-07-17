CONNEAUT — More than 35 children get to play games, chat with friends and eat snacks four days a week during the Conneaut Recreation Board Summer Recess program.
Erik Hodges is executive director of the program taking over from James Kennedy after 15 years.
Hodges said students going into third to eighth grade are eligible for the program and high school students volunteer their services. The program is funded through the Conneaut Recreation Board and assistance from the Conneaut Area City Schools.
The program started July 5 and is active Monday to Thursday weekly until July 29, Hodges said.
“I just like being active,” said J.R. Hutchison, an upcoming sophomore at Conneaut High School, who is a veteran of the program
