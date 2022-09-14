CONNEAUT — The city has received multiple bids for its planned dredged material reclamation facility.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said multiple companies submitted qualified bids.
Bidders were asked to submit a pair of prices for the project, one for completion of the facility in 2023, and another for completion in 2024.
The estimated cost of the project was $13 million.
“The apparent low bidder was Independence Excavating, with a low bid for the 2023 completion deadline of $11.2 million, approximately, and for the 2024 deadline, $10.1 [million],” Hockaday said. He is waiting for the city’s engineering firm, CT Consultants, to issue a formal bid tabulation and recommendation before asking council to award a contract for the project.
The facility will use gravity to separate material dredged from Conneaut’s harbor into its component parts, which can then be sold.
A ban on dumping dredged material went into effect in mid-2020, enacted by state legislation seeking to improve Lake Erie water quality. The state is funding this project.
“I know Independence Excavating to be a fairly competent firm, they’re the same firm that constructed the city of Cleveland’s dredge facility,” he said.
Action on the project will be on council’s agenda at their next meeting.
“I’m incredibly pleased with that, to both be under, and have a qualified firm at the top of the list,” Hockaday said. The bidder in second place is currently constructing a similar facility in Fairport Harbor, he said.
Hockaday praised CT Consulting for their estimate of the price.
In other business:
• A pair of nominations for the Conneaut Board of Health were announced, but no action was taken on them because a pair of council members were absent. Action is likely to be taken on the nomination of Yvonne Moon and Scott Gerdes to the Conneaut Board of Health at the next regular meeting of Conneaut Council.
“Very excited to have these two candidates,” Hockaday said. “I think they’re exceptionally well qualified. To have a chief of nursing and a pharmacist take those positions, I’m excited for [Health Commissioner Nichele Blood] to have some new members that are so qualified.”
• At the city’s water treatment facility, contractors are installing under drains to the third of four filters, after the first set of upgrades to that filter failed a pressure test. “When they were installed, they had an issue, it did not meet the pressure test, there was an issue with the grout,” Hockaday said. “That had to be replaced, so they took the material for filter bed four and are installing it in filter bed three.” New material for the fourth filter is expected in October or November, Hockaday said.
Councilman Oakey Emery asked if the issue would hinder operations at the plant.
“Richard Neubauer, our superintendent, was very adamant that we not try and do filter beds three and four at the same time, for exactly this reason,” Hockaday said. “It’s just operational capabilities. We only take them down one at a time, in case there are any [issues]. Which in this case, it didn’t meet pressure test, and it’s kind of a do-over on the contractor’s part.”
Variable frequency drives for the facility’s low lift station have been delivered, and work on that building should be finished by the end of the month.
“It’s coming home slowly,” Hockaday said.
• The Ohio Department of Transportation project on Route 20 is nearly finished, Hockaday said.
“They still have a pretty significant list of punch-list items that need corrected, a lot of little touch-up stuff,” he said. “If you see something or you hear something from any members of the public that they feel need to be addressed before project close-out, please have them contact me sooner rather than later, so I can add it to the list ODOT is seeking for completion.”
