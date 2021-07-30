Conneaut program for kids wraps up summer session

CONNEAUT — The last day of the Conneaut Recreation Summer Recess Program had to be moved indoors, but the children didn’t seem to mind.
Forty-four children and 15 volunteers spent their last day together playing games, receiving gifts and eating a special meal as the annual summer program came to an end.
“We were going to be at Conneaut Township Park,” said Erik Hodges, who is in his first year as director of the program. He moved the festivities indoors after weather reports indicated storms would be pounding the area late Thursday morning.
Battleball was the game of choice for the children who competed in the gymnasium at Lakeshore Primary School. The children also received gifts through a raffle.
“We have 50 total prizes donated by people in the community and area businesses,” Hodges said. He said food for the final meal of the program was provided by Charlie’s Deli.
“It’s been great,” Hodges said. He said it is great to see the children develop friends and be open to new events. “We had a few kids that didn’t even want to get out of the car,” he said of the first day of the program.
Hodges, a high school Spanish teacher, said he enjoys meeting the children before they become high school age.
“For me personally, it is awesome. I get to meet these kids before I get them in class,” he said.
Hodges said the children were also able to get a meal during the summer months through the program. He said UH Conneaut Medical Center prepares the meals and the Conneaut Human Resources Center delivers them.
The children had the opportunity to play a wide variety of games ranging from “Capture the football” to remote-control car operation.
“I like that we play at least two games every day,” said upcoming 4th-grader Roxie Dobran.
