CONNEAUT — Conneaut Council recognized the work of nurses at a meeting on Monday.
A proclamation was read into the record recognizing National Nurses Week, and the work done by UH Conneaut and the Conneaut Health Department.
Officials from the Conneaut Health Department and University Hospitals were present at Monday night’s council meeting.
Council President Jon Arcaro thanked the representatives from the health department and UH.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said UH Conneaut donated its vaccine allocations to the city health department clinics.
Hockaday praised the work of both UH Conneaut and the Conneaut Health Department.
“This is not something you see hardly anywhere, in the state of Ohio or in the country, where a hospital system and a community board of health have collaborated so closely and been so effective in doing so,” Hockaday said. “And that only comes from the people on the front lines putting in the effort and the time and doing such a tremendous job.”
Conneaut Health Commissioner Nichele Blood thanked UH staff for their help vaccinating residents.
“Without you guys, I don’t think we would have been able to accomplish what we have so far,” Blood said.
Blood gave council an update on the city’s COVID-19 situation. There were eight active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday night, but there are a lot of individuals who have been quarantined, she said.
In other business
• New rules for fees in the city were taken of the table at Monday night’s meeting, and moved to a second reading. A number of ordinances on Monday night’s agenda were related to fees charged by the city, Law Director Kyle Smith said.
“There’s duplications and contrary provisions throughout the code, and we’ve been trying to weed them out one at a time,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.