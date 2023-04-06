CONNEAUT — Changes are coming to the Conneaut port district and members of the Conneaut Port Authority Board and professionals they’ve hired for the project made some details public during a presentation Tuesday.
Port Authority Board Chairman George Peterson said at the start of the presentation that the design phase of the project is half completed, and the designs could change significantly between now and when it is completed.
Tom Bernard, executive engineer with Priority Engineering, said as a Conneaut native, he initially made a sales pitch to get the company to take on the project.
“To be able to come back and be entrusted by the Port Authority to manage and handle such an important project for the local community, the county, the state of Ohio as a whole, this area, I’m eternally grateful and very excited to be a part of this,” Bernard said.
Jason Cooper, a landscape architect with Environmental Consulting and Technology, presented the current status of the plan.
He praised the level of cooperation between the Port Authority and other entities in the area.
“We are not the first to look at the port district area and there’s already been a lot of good studies and plans that we can build from,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the first view visitors get of Lake Erie is important.
“My first impression happened last year when I drove down Broad Street,” he said. “You get really excited, you want to see the lake. ... It’s a beautiful view, and the lighthouse is there at the end. So we want to maintain that view.”
The plan would involve a variety of changes to Conneaut’s waterfront, including the construction of a viewing platform along the western breakwall to give visitors a good view of the city’s lighthouse. The plan also includes the construction of an artificial island using dredged material, and creating walkways to move between the Conneaut Township Park beach area, Naylor Drive and the sandbar.
There is a safety issue with the breakwall, Cooper said. Multiple people have died trying to swim across a gap in the west breakwall.
“We often talk about attractive nuisances in land planning, this is an attractive hazard,” he said. “How to offer people what they want, because what they want is to experience the breakwall and get a better view of the lighthouse, for the most part. The platform does that, you access it from the beach, upland. and it offers an elevated view, which is a better view than you would get if you were just on the breakwall.”
Having the platform be elevated will also protect it from ice damage, Cooper said.
The plan also aims to improve pedestrian access throughout the area.
Parking is also important, he said.
The plan includes a proposed layout for more efficient parking in the area, but calls for the relocation of Port Side Marine to another area controlled by the Port Authority.
“It is critical to have parking for our commercial businesses across the street,” Cooper said.
The plan calls for the construction of a new building where the fish house is currently located, he said. Building a new structure would likely be comparable in price to rehabilitating the current building, Cooper said.
One of the more significant proposals is the creation of an artificial wetland adjacent to Marina Drive, using dredged material.
“I showed this to one of our costal engineer friends, and he said this is like an angler’s paradise,” Cooper said.
It would shelter Marina Drive from storm damage, and help improve water quality, he said.
The designs are not final, and attendees were encouraged to write down suggested changes or improvements to the plan.
Peterson said another presentation is expected to take place in the coming months, at the next phase of design.
