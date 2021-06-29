CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Moose Lodge and the Conneaut Port Authority will be working together to plant native grasses on the hill north of the lodge, according to a press release from the Port Authority.
The two entities will work together to revegetate the slope below the Moose facility, according to the statement.
“We are proud to join with the Conneaut Port Authority to help beautify our grounds in an environmentally responsible manner,” Moose President Nick Parma said in the statement.
Native plants are considered the best practice for revegetation, because they do not go out of control, said Tom Perkoski, a member of the Port Authority board. The board is currently seeking funding for the work, he said. “There are some groups out there, conservancy groups, that have not major grants, but enough to defer some of the cost,” Perkoski said.
According to the release, the Port Authority is working toward certification as a Clean Marina, through an Ohio program of the same name. The program provides education and technical assistance and promoting a voluntary certification program.
The hill needs some additional preparation, and the planting will have to be done in growing season, Perkoski said.
“This effort is part of a Best Management Practices Program for marinas and our anticipated certification is a major step forward for the Conneaut Port Authority”, Conneaut Port Authority Chairman George Peterson said in the statement. “Our Board is excited to participate in this unique public-private partnership with the Moose Club.”
Perkoski said the Moose has been good to work with. “I can’t say enough about the Moose,” he said. “They’ve done a nice job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.