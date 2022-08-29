Conneaut Port Authority receives Platinum Clean Marina certification

CONNEAUT — Port Authority employees, board members and representatives of the Ohio Sea Grant gathered on Monday afternoon to celebrate the Port Authority receiving the Platinum-level Clean Marina certification.
Sarah Orlando, Clean Marinas Program Manager, said the program is a partnership between the Ohio Sea Grant college program, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Office of Coastal Management, the Ohio Department of Natural Division of Parks and Watercraft, and the Lake Erie Marine Trade Association.
“So the idea is it’s an industry/agency/university partnership,” she said. “We work with marinas across the state of Ohio to implement environmental best management practices to improve air and water quality.”
There are around 375 marinas in the state, and about 92 marinas have some level of Clean Marina certification, Orlando said.
The program was started in 2005, and it was updated in 2018.
The Conneaut Port Authority worked to get into the program, then worked to reach the gold and platinum levels over 12 to 18 months, Orlando said.
Getting the Gold certification level is probably the most time- and labor-intensive part of the process.
“When they achieved Gold certification, they were already thinking about Platinum,” Orlando said. “So I think in that way, it sped up the process.”
The program is intended to recognize people who are doing the right thing, Orlando said.
Tom Perkoski, a member of the Conneaut Port Authority board, said the group has worked hard on this project.
The Conneaut Port Authority received the basic Clean Marinas award in 2021 and was awarded the Gold level earlier this year, according to information from Perkoski.
“We’ve gone above and beyond the regulations, made it a pleasant environmental place to be,” Perkoski said.
Conneaut residents should be proud of the marina and the city’s port.
Port Authority Vice Chair Bill Kennedy said the group is trying to meet the highest standards of management of the marinas.
The Port Authority will work to maintain the Platinum level, and pursue any increased standards that the group puts out, Kennedy said.
“It’s a big load off our shoulders, I think it’s a huge feather in our cap,” said Port Authority Board Chairman George Peterson. “I’m really excited about it. Tom has done a great job with it, working with the rest of the crew in Conneaut to make this happen.”
There is still work to do, but the port has come a long way, Peterson said.
Orlando said she was not surprised at the speed with which the Conneaut Port Authority reached the Platinum level.
“Tom and George, from the get-go, have really been taking this program to heart,” Orlando said. “They’ve been wonderful at learning more.”
