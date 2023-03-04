CONNEAUT — Work could start in as little as three months on a variety of improvements to properties in the Conneaut marina.
Port Authority Board Chairman George Peterson said on Friday that Oasis Marinas, the firm managing the marina for the Port Authority, recently presented their five-year plan for improvements to the Port Authority board.
The proposed projects for 2023 include the installation of marina-wide wireless internet, more security cameras installed throughout the area, improved jet-ski docks, a fish-cleaning station and renovation of the boaters lounge.
“That’s a total cost of $90,000,” Peterson said.
The Port Authority will prioritize the five projects, and complete them as they can, he said.
In 2024, the plan calls for the replacement of the Port Authority’s B Dock, at an estimated cost of $200,000, and paving the gravel parking lot by the fuel dock, placing gates around lagoon docks, and improving jet ski docks will take place in 2025, with an estimated cost of $170,000.
Year four of the plan involves extending the A Dock in the lagoon and upgrading more jet ski docks, at the cost of $196,000.
“Docks are not cheap,” Peterson said.
The final year of the plan would involve constructing a new building with a new boaters lounge, restrooms, showers and laundry facilities, at an estimated cost of $350,000.
The proposed upgrades to the boaters lounge for this year would make the current space more usable, then in several years, a much nicer facility would be constructed, Peterson said.
Funds for all the projects will come from the Port Authority.
“We think it’s a great plan,” Peterson said. “[Board members] haven’t voted on it yet, but I think year one is a no-brainer, and those things are actually going to start happening.”
The Port Authority will have to start looking into funding sources for the various projects, he said.
Some of the upgrades will be parts of a long-term planning process being undertaken by the Port Authority.
Peterson said the plan is part of the reason the Port Authority board hired Oasis Marinas.
“We need somebody professional like Oasis to help us see what kinds of things are missing,” he said.
Oasis provides the Port Authority with the ability to make purchases in volume, he said.
Work could start on the projects planned for this year within the next three months, Peterson said.
“We’re actively pursuing quotes right now to get this more realistic from a cost standpoint,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.