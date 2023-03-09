CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Port Authority was recognized as Marina of the Year by the Ohio Clean Marinas program a conference on March 1.
Port Authority Chairman George Peterson said he was told a few days before the event that the Port Authority would receive the award.
“It was a surprise,” he said. “They let us know two days before, so I could give an acceptance speech.”
According to a press release from the Port Authority, it received the award for proactively seeking creative ways to improve the port’s environment. Among those efforts are using native plant species when possible, tracking bird movements in partnership with Ohio State University, monitoring for bacteria on the sandbar beach and controlling invasive species in the area.
At the event, the Port Authority received official certification as a Platinum Level Clean Marina, the steps for which were completed in summer of 2022.
The Port Authority received the Platinum certification within 18 months of receiving the base certification, Peterson said.
“I’m very, very proud,” he said. “It kind of puffs up your chest, and it makes me very proud of everything that they were able to accomplish.”
People around town have recognized the changes in the marina, Peterson said.
“I’m very proud of the team, they did such a great job,” Peterson said. “They worked hard at it, they continue to work hard at it, and they continue to look for new ideas.”
Planning for additional development in the port is being done in such a way to ensure that the port retains its Clean Marina status, he said.
“We simply won’t have our lake and its beauty if we don’t take care of the environment,” Port Authority Environmental Director Thomas Perkoski said in the release. “I know we can have a thriving waterfront economy and not sacrifice the cleanliness of our environment”
City Manager Jim Hockaday praised the Port Authority for work on the Clean Marina certification.
“They continue to demonstrate exceptional leadership in environmental stewardship,” he said in the press release. “There is no doubt that Lake Erie is our greatest asset and the Conneaut Port Authority is committed to preserving the environmental quality of our portion of Lake Erie.”
In the release, Council President Jon Arcaro congratulated the Port Authority on the award.
“The board members of our Port Authority have exemplified a commitment to maintaining the high standards required to protect our great Lake Erie as a clean and natural resource for all to enjoy and thrive from,” he said. “This award is well deserved as the Port of Conneaut strives to be one of the best assets for the community and Ohio’s north shore.”
