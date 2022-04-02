CONNEAUT — A Ukrainian flag is flying in the Conneaut harbor to show support for the people — both military and civilians — of the war-torn European nation.
The flag was raised Friday at noon at the public dock by members of the Conneaut Port Authority.
Port Authority chairperson George Peterson said board member Bill Kennedy brought the idea of flying a Ukrainian flag to the board about three weeks ago.
Flying the flag is the right thing to do, and it will continue to fly at the public dock until the Ukrainian people are victorious, Kennedy said.
Peterson said the most important thing about flying the flag is to support the people of Ukraine.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, Russia has been sanctioned by numerous nations, and international aid has been sent to Ukraine.
Before the invasion, there were 80 years of peace in Europe, thanks to NATO, Kennedy said.
“And now we’ve got Russia trying to rewrite the history books and trying to take us back to the end of the Cold War,” he said.
Kennedy said the Ukrainian people and other former Soviet states chose democracy.
“It’s always been said democracies don’t [attack] other democracies,” he said.
The flag raising was initially scheduled for Monday, but was delayed due to inclement weather. The Ukrainian flag is now flying next to the U.S. flag, the Ohio flag, and a POW-MIA flag.
There have been a number of shows of solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Ashtabula County since the start of the invasion.
Near the end of February, the Ashtabula Lift Bridge was lit up blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Soon after, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered certain bridges on state routes to be lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
“In Ohio, we rally around those who need support, and this is a simple way to not only support those living in Ukraine, but also our Ukrainian friends and neighbors living in Ohio,” DeWine said in a release announcing the move.
Earlier this month, more than $2,000 was raised from around the county by a local couple to send 50 blankets to Ukraine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.