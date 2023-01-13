• Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 1:43 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 4:29 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• Shots fired was reported in the 900 block of Horton Road at 6:52 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:23 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:23 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 11:34 p.m. on Jan. 12.
