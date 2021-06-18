CONNEAUT
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:18 p.m. on June 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 11:06 p.m. on June 15.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:11 p.m. on June 15.
• A civil matter was reported in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 10:14 a.m. on June 16.
• Reckless driving was reported at Salisbury and Lake roads at 10:32 a.m. on June 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 10:37 a.m. on June 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 11:35 a.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 11:48 a.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at 1:22 p.m. on June 16.
• An accident was reported at Main and Mill streets at 1:22 p.m. on June 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 3:13 p.m. on June 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road West at 6:16 p.m. on June 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported at Burger King at 7:03 p.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported at Truck World at 11:41 p.m. on June 16.
