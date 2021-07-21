ASHTABULA
• A burglary was reported in the 5900 block of Jefferson Avenue at 3:21 a.m. on July 19.
• A disturbance was reported on Glover Drive at 3:23 a.m. on July 19.
• A motorist was arrested after a short pursuit on Main Avenue at 3:26 a.m. on July 19.
• A man was cited for driving under suspension at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and West 19th Street at 5:34 a.m. on July 19. The vehicle was towed.
• A man was arrested for trespassing in the 200 block of West 50th Street at 11:34 a.m. on July 19.
• Narcotic activity was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 12:01 p.m. on July 19.
• A prisoner was picked up from Ashtabula County Medical Center at 3:20 a.m. on July 19.
• Counterfeiting was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue at 3:29 p.m. on July 19.
• An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 7:57 p.m. on July 19.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 800 block of Coyne Avenue at 8:27 p.m. on July 19.
CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 5:25 a.m. on July 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:48 a.m. on July 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 11:24 a.m. on July 19.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 12:32 p.m. on July 19.
• An accident was reported at Main and Mill streets at 3:45 p.m. on July 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:48 p.m. on July 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 9:26 p.m. on July 19.
• A disturbance was reported on State Street at 10:14 p.m. on July 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Buffalo and Depot streets at 10:28 p.m. on July 19.
