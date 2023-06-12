• A loud music complaint was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 2:40 a.m. on June 9.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 7:31 a.m. on June 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 1:37 p.m. on June 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Main Street and Stadium Avenue at 3:37 p.m. on June 9.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:45 p.m. on June 9.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:13 a.m. on June 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 3:51 p.m. on June 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:35 p.m. on June 10.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 7:50 p.m. on June 10.
• Shots fired was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 10:16 p.m. on June 10.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 11:22 p.m. on June 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at the boat docks at 1:57 a.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main Road and Brown Avenue at 4:05 a.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 4:23 a.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious person was reported at Bartlett and Madison streets at 4:35 a.m. on June 11.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 9:47 a.m. on June 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 10:04 a.m. on June 11.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 1:02 p.m. on June 11.
• A hit and run accident was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 2:47 p.m. on June 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:01 p.m. on June 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 11:49 p.m. on June 11.
