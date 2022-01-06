• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Main Avenue at 6:36 a.m. on Jan. 4.
• Littering was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 4.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:37 a.m. on Jan. 4.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:02 a.m. on Jan. 4.
• Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 12:11 p.m. on Jan. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 12:52 p.m. on Jan. 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 4:52 p.m. on Jan. 4.
• Police served a warrant in the 300 block of Washington Street at 5:13 p.m. on Jan. 4.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:08 p.m. on Jan. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 7:29 p.m. on Jan. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 4.
